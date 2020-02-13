Family celebrates son’s first birthday in quarantine at Camp Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. (KETV) – A young family in quarantine at Camp Ashland was given a moment to celebrate Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Shepherd, his wife, Yang Meng, and their son, Neal, are among the 57 in quarantine at Camp Ashland.

Shepherd worked as an English teacher in Shenzhen, China.

He was visiting his wife’s family near Wuhan when the city went into lockdown because of the coronavirus — now officially called COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said he and his wife waited for over two weeks for a way out.

“It was kind of keeping us on edge,” Shepherd said. “Not everybody gets to see that.”

The family of three traveled in a cargo plane from Wuhan to California to Texas and finally landed in Omaha on Friday night.

Camp Ashland has provided them with two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as a playpen, bath and toys for their 1-year-old.

The family passes the time by helping Neal learn how to walk and exploring the outdoors in the area they have to stay in. The CDC checks them twice a day for any symptoms of the coronavirus.

“We’re still nervous and everything because anything could happen,” he said.

The family celebrated Neal’s first birthday on Tuesday afternoon.

CDC officials in protective gear serenaded Neal with “Happy Birthday.”

They even brought out a cake and toys for the one-year-old.

It isn’t exactly what Shepherd thought his son’s first birthday party would be like, but he said it’s a positive distraction from what they’re going through.

“I think it gives us the opportunity to not think about the situation we’re in,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd is originally from California. When quarantine ends, the family of three plan to stay there with his family until it’s safe for them to return to China. Shepherd said because of this, his family will be able to meet his wife and Neal for the first time.

“I feel like this was kind of meant to happen. Even though it’s a horrible situation, at least there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said they spent thousands of dollars just to get on the flight out of Wuhan. They’re also still paying the rent on their home in Shenzhen. Friends and family of the Shepherd’s created a GoFundMe to help the family of three.

To donate, click here.