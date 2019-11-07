Family camp home floating away due to floods

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (KCAU) – It was a shocking scene along the West Canada Creek in Herkimer County.

A camp home being taken away by raging floodwaters last week.

It was a property that’s been a part of a family for several decades.

“My grandfather, Clarence, bought it from the farmer whose property adjoined it, and he bought it in the 70s’,” said Leigh Caputo, family who owns camp.

Since then, the camp had turned into a summer destination for the family.

“Growing up, I went and spent the night there all the time with my grandparents,” said Caputo.

But now, the home at the camp is gone.

This is what remains of the camp. It’s a place family members say they’ve had plenty of memories.

“I would just go out and pick flowers for my grandmother, or help her cook. My grandfather and I used to take walks. We would walk up to the farmer up the road and get fresh milk,” said Leigh Caputo.

Flood problems at the property didn’t start until a little over a decade ago.

“Since my grandfather died, it never flooded when he was alive. And after he died, it flooded four times,” said Caputo.

And despite the sadness of losing the home, it’s helped bring the family closer.

“Maybe the gift of it is that the family has all been sharing memories about it. And so that’s kinda been a nice little gift. It was really nice to really just think of it in terms of our grandparent’s legacy for us,” said Caputo.

Keeping the memories alive as the communities continue to rebuild.