Fall community trout stocking starts October 19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be releasing between 1,000 and 2,000 rainbow trout at 19 locations across Iowa as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the winter.

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners like a panther martin or Mepps is all you will need to get in on the trout catching.

This popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children 15 years old and younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

For Spencer and Sioux City, the Fall Community Trout Stocking Schedule is:

Spencer: Scharnberg Pond, October 26 at noon

Sioux City: Bacon Creek, November 8 at 1:30 p.m.

For a full list of the trout stocking schedule, you can go to Iowa’s DNR website here.

If you are looking for more information about trout fishing in community lakes and ponds visit the DNR trout fishing webpage.