Fake social media posts cause concern for Iowa Secretary of State

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Election security and voter registration will continue to be hot topics in the days leading up to the November election.



In order to have your name included on the voter registry used on November 5th, you need to be registered by 5 pm Friday.



This ensures your name will be included in the registry election workers check at each precinct. Friday afternoon also is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot in the mail. You can do that at the Auditors office Woodbury County Courthouse.



Iowa requires identification from voters. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, in 2019, first-year Iowa’s voter ID law was enforced, 94% of voters used an official ID or driver’s license with 6% relying on a voter ID issued by local officials.



Pate recently told KCAU9 that election security is not an issue in Iowa but there is something that has him concerned.

“Through social media. They’ve been doing that, we’ve been monitoring that and it’s not just Russia. It’s North Korea, it’s a lot of the smaller countries because frankly, it’s cheaper to put a bunch of jets and tanks out there to fight a fight. They can do it this way. Create public doubt. Create a question on the integrity of voting. And I want to tell folks out there don’t fall for it,” said Secretary Paul Pate.



The February 5th election is Iowa’s first to feature both city council and school board candidates. Pate says the change should help boost local election participation.