Exact Eye Care manager made copies of patient records to take out loans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A manager of a Sioux City business was arrested after she allegedly stole money from a business by making fraudulent refunds and took patient records with the intent to take out loans.

According to court documents, Amy Inniss-Reyes, 36, of Sioux City, was a manager at Exact Eye Care in Sioux City at the Pierce Stree and Hamilton Boulevard locations when she used the business credit card devices and three of her personal credit cards to make for five refund transactions from April 19, to May 30. The refund transactions totaled $6,110.20 as credit on her cards.

Documents also said that Inniss-Reyes also took copies of 20 patient records to her home. She reportedly admitted to taking the records so she could use the identities to take out personal loans. Officers found the records in her kitchen.

Inniss-Reyes was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. She was also charged with the aggravated misdemeanor of tampering with records. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $6,500.