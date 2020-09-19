Ex-senator pleads not guilty to making false report

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota state senator has pleaded not guilty to making a false domestic violence report against her husband.

Lyndi DiSanto appeared in court Thursday when she entered the plea after being charged by the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office.

A conviction carries up to a year in jail. Court records show she and Mark DiSanto, a Pennington County commissioner, are going through a divorce.

Prosecutors say Lyndi DiSanto said her husband assaulted and choked her and punched a hole in the bedroom door when she arrived at their Box Elder home last January to collect some belongings.