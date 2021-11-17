Former Iowa police officer charged with sexually abusing 15-year-old, DCI says

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Pleasantville police officer is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation released information Tuesday about the arrest of 24-year-old Alec Veatch. DCI says it was called in at the request of the Pleasantville Police Department on November 12th, to investigate allegations of sexual contact between Veatch and a 15-year-old.

Criminal complaints in the case claim Veatch drove from Norwalk to the teen’s home in Pleasantville on November 8th, picked her up outside and took her back to his Norwalk residence. The complaint says he gave the teen alcohol and “kissed, groped, and fondled” her and goes on to say, “Additionally Alec Veatch is a Police Officer for the city of Pleasantville and used that authority over the minor child to further the sexual abuse.”

Veatch was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor.

He was booked into the Jasper County Jail. He has since been released after posting a bond of $17,000.

The DCI confirms Veatch is no longer employed with the Pleasantville Police Department.

The DCI says the investigation is ongoing and more charges will be filed in the case. Anyone with information about the case can contact the DCI at 515-725-0030.