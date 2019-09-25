“Everypig” app aids farmers with digital health record tracking

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Up until recently, Scott Hoekstra, a Sioux County farmer, had to log monthly health records for more than 1,200 pigs by hand.

“I would write everything down from day to day and at the end of the month, I would send it in with all the numbers like the deaths, vaccinations, and medications,” said Hoekstra.

It’s how most Siouxland farms track the health progress in their litters, but Chris Bomgaars, a Sioux County native and founder of the Everypig app, said the pen and paper process makes it difficult to stay ahead of health concerns.

“Most of the industry was collecting this information on pieces of paper that caregivers would fill out. They would fax it into a centralized office once a month, but it didn’t really do any good because these health issues spread really quickly,” said Bomgaars.

The Everypig app digitally links farmers to veterinarians creating a much faster response rate.

“It kinda looks and acts like a Facebook news feed, so the veterinarians can sit in the centralized office, respond to the problems before they become bigger problems and cover more farms than ever before,” said Bomgaars.

The app was founded nearly three years ago and now has 5 million pigs registered and even uses artificial intelligence to identify pig health issues.