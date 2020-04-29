Even with Pella tulip show canceled, businesses remain open

PELLA, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s tulip time in Iowa with the springtime flowers popping out of the ground in both Orange City and Pella.

Of course, Dutch festivals in both communities are canceled this year, but that isn’t keeping tourists from visiting.

With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announcing some businesses can begin reopening Friday with social distancing guidelines, there’s still plenty to enjoy.

“I would say that we welcome them to come. And we just ask people to be respectful of the guidelines. We are excited to see them. We were really excited last weekend that people want to be here, and we can tell that people are just so ready to get out. And so, we’re excited to host them we just really emphasize that people do follow the rules,” owners of DutchFix, Jason and Valerie Bandstra, said.

“It’s a fine line. You want obviously safety and health of our population is most important, but we also have a whole lot of businesses that are hurting bad,” Pella Mayor ” Don DeWaard said.

The city of Pella is offering online tours of the tulips if you don’t visit. That’s one way to maintain social distancing and still see the tulips.