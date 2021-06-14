Estherville man killed in motorcycle crash in Emmet County

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Estherville man died as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in rural Emmet County over the weekend.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a 2003 Harley Davidson driven by Michael Schubert, 64, was eastbound in the 4300 block of 230th Street, when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway and entered the road ditch.

Schubert was pronounced dead at the scene by the Emmet County Medical Examiner.

Schubert had been reported missing to authorities at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday after not returning from a motorcycle ride the day before.

An investigation into his disappearance was initiated and shortly after 10:38 p.m., the accident scene was discovered in some tall grass by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and the matter remains under investigation.