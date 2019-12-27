ESPN reporter suddenly dies after revealing pneumonia diagnosis

(ABC NEWS) – On Thursday, journalists and sports fans are mourning the untimely death of ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff.

The 34-year-old was otherwise healthy but died on Christmas Eve after revealing he contracted pneumonia.

On Thursday, the sports world in shock grieving the death of ESPN’s rising star, reporter Ed Aschoff.

“How have you been able to navigate through the season?” said Aschoff.

The network confirming the 34-year-old died Tuesday following a rapid battle with illness.

“This is just-it’s tragic. At 34 years old. Wow,” said Mike Golic, ESPN.

Aschoff first felt symptoms in early November, initially believing his headache and cough were caused by smog in Los Angeles.

By Thanksgiving, he said he was experiencing “fever, cough, and fatigue.”

On December 5, Aschoff revealed he had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia explaining on Twitter “I’m on day four of antibiotics. Days are getting better but nights are basically fever and coughing and sweating.”

His condition further deteriorated with ESPN ultimately confirming Aschoff had died on Christmas Eve, his birthday and just months before his upcoming wedding.

Doctors say Aschoff displayed many common symptoms and his death at such a young age and otherwise healthy condition, should remind us how dangerous pneumonia can be.

“You get an infection in the air sacs of the lungs. Pneumonia kills upwards of 50,000 adults every year. This is a tragic example,” said Dr. Jen Ashton.