Escaped cow leads to school lockdown

HARTLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A cow on the loose caused a Siouxland school to lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The escaped cow was from Nelson’s Locker in Hartley, Iowa, where the processing plant is just east of the high school.

An employee carried a firearm while he went after the cow.

Some of the athletic team members were on the practice field when they saw a man with a weapon, leading the staff to initiate lockdown procedures.

Police arrived on the scene and the situation was resolved within a half hour.