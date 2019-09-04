Endangered Indian rhino born at Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – An endangered Indian rhinoceros calf was born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

In a Wednesday press release, the zoo announced that the rhino was born on Friday, August 30, making it the zoo’s first rhino born in the zoo in its history. It weighed about 120 pounds at birth.

The calf is believed to be a male. The mother and calf are not available for viewing yet as they bond in a private area so the zoo can ensure the calf is nursing. While they hope to let the two outside soon, they first need to “baby-proof” the habitat.

Courtesy Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

“This is one of the most important births for the Zoo in recent history,” Dennis Pate, Zoo Director and CEO, said. “It counts when it comes to sustaining this species in zoos, it counts as a backup to vulnerable wild populations, and it counts in drawing people to include animals as part of our heritage.”

The calf will be named at the zoo’s biennial fundraiser, Zoofari, on September 13.

Indian rhinos are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. There are only an estimated 3,600 Indian rhino left in the world. This calf is the 82nd Indian rhino living in the United States.