Employee kidnapped from car dealership

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WGME) – Police say it was around 10:30 this morning when the suspect, Mark Lindholm, drove onto the Range Rover lot here, and parked a vehicle right here, blocking this incline ramp to this parking lot and jumped into one of these Range Rovers.

“Doing their daily job and someone jumps in and, you know, steals the car while they’re in it, basically kidnaps them. You know that’s, that’s kind of a scary thing,” said Curt Hodges, the COO of Goodwin Motor Group.

The employee who was in back seat of that Range Rover, a woman named Dee.

She was taking photos of the vehicle’s interior. Once the suspect jumped in, she immediately started pleading with the suspect to let her out.

“She was very brave, stoic through everything,” Hodges said.

Taking off down Route 1, Dee told police that the 47-year-old suspect from Madison did eventually let her out near Maine Medical Center, but not before running several red lights and saying some strange things.

“She said that he was making odd statements, like God told me to do this and then also had sad that we’re about to make history,” Hodges said.

Police caught up with Lindholm in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where they recovered the Range Rover and arrested him on charges including theft and kidnapping.

As for Dee, she’s okay.

In fact, she went back to work.

“We offered to let her go home for the day and she said no, she wanted to finish her work day. She was a great example pf an employee at the Goodwin Motor Group.” said Hodges.