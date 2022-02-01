ELK POINT, South Dakota (KCAU) — Elk Point Jefferson residents will soon vote on a school bond referendum for the first time in over 20 years.

The referendum would cost $12 million and would upgrade the school’s security, dining and classrooms.

Amanda Adams has two children enrolled in the school district and two more who will be in school soon. She said if the bond is approved, it would assure her this school is a good fit.

“The thought of this school growing and getting bigger is exciting that it’s not dying like some of the other schools in the area and that my kids can stay in school locally and not have to travel,” Adams said.

Some classrooms have not been renovated since the 1970s.

Superintendent Derek Barrios said the referendum covers a variety of projects in need of assistance.

“I think that overall people understand that there are just some areas that need to be upgraded to improve what we can offer our students and families in the Elk Point Jefferson communities,” Barrios said.

The referendum needs a 60% approval from voters next week.