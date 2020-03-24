Eight escape SD women’s prison after inmate tests positive for COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Eight inmates fled a women’s prison in South Dakota following a positive case of COVID-19 at the prison, one has been located.

The inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in isolation at the prison and is in a stable condition.

A spokesperson from the South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH) said testing will be conducted at the prison, and future cases will be treated and investigated like any other case in the state. Staff and inmates who came in contact with the inmate are being monitored for symptoms.

The SDDOH said the inmate who escaped and was located has been tested for COVID-19 but is uncertain at the moment whether any of the escapees have been infected with the virus.

The situation was addressed Tuesday during a media availability held by Governor Noem. Watch below.

Latest Coronavirus Stories