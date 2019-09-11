EF-2 tornado confirmed in Sioux Falls near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At least one EF-2 tornado has been confirmed inside the City of Sioux Falls late Tuesday night.

After conducting a damage survey Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado touched down near O’Gorman High School at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday.

It went 0.7 miles towards Plaza 41 with maximum wind speeds at 125 mph and ended at 11:29 p.m. The max width was 75 yards and no injuries or deaths were reported in connection with the tornado near Plaza 41.

The owner of Pizza Ranch tells KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke that his insurance agent believes the entire Plaza 41 will have to be torn down.