SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Indian Community College campus in South Sioux City is celebrating its 50th anniversary by announcing the college’s first baccalaureate program.

Beginning the fall 2023 semester, NICC will offer a business administration and tribal nation-building bachelor’s program.

College officials say the program was made possible with multiple grants and funding. Each college credit will cost $170.

NICC President Michael Oltrogge said he’s got positive feedback from the community about the baccalaureate program itself and how the new courses can positively contribute to the local economy.

“Our students are very very excited, our staff and faculty are very excited, our board is very excited. Actually just this past weekend, one of our chartering tribes gave us an honoring at the pow-wow because they are that excited just about the announcement of the program and the capability for everybody to come in and get a four-year degree,” Oltrogge said.

The new program will launch on August 21.