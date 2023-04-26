SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at Morningside University will be able to sign up for two new programs starting in Fall 2023.

Those two new programs are the cybersecurity and supply chain management, according to a Wednesday press release.

“I applaud our faculty for taking action to help establish these new programs while responding to the needs of our business and industry partners in Siouxland,” said Dr. Albert Mosley, president of Morningside University.

Through a partnership with Rize, students will be able to take certain classes at the Morningside campus in person and then take a few courses online with Rize. Students will also get access to the company’s partnerships which will create additional opportunities for students.

The college plans to add the new programs as majors starting this fall. The press release states that careers in both fields are in high demand, with high wages, and need high skill. Growth in Cyber Security is expected to grow by 35% by 2032 and supply chain management will grow by 28%, the release stated.

The university said there is still time for students who are still making their decisions about where to go to school.

“If Morningside is a place you are considering, know that our team is still accepting applications, setting up visits, and connecting families with financial planning now and throughout the summer to make sure you have what you need as you weigh your options,” Vice President for Admissions Steph Peters said.