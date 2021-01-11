Economic development on the rise in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Aldi, a new grocery store, is set to open Friday. It’s one of the many businesses coming to Sioux City.

“Well yeah, that’s what you got to look forward to,” said Harry Burge. “I’m old so I’m all for it, you young people will have a lot to do.”

“Good things are growing things are getting better,” said Heath Mammen. “I’m here quite a bit so I don’t notice the changes much but I think it will be all good.”

Floyd Boulevard is one of the locations in Sioux City where growth is happening. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore says the work they put in is finally starting to show.

“There has just been a strong interest in the Northern Valley Crossing location. It’s a great location, and it’s the planning that we’ve done and the infrastructure that we’ve done has really paid off,” said Moore.

Over the years, that location has grown to be more than just a few buildings. Dollar Tree, Aldi, Burger King, a carwash, and a bank are only some additions to be made to the Northern Valley Crossing location. Moore says other areas are growing too.

“There are development projects going on around the community and those will grow and again, you’ll see the traffic counts are up. I mean over by Morningside, Sergeant Road, and Sunnybrook, we’re looking at putting in a traffic signal instead of the stop signs because the traffic counts are up and business is really good.”

Seven lots have already been sold in Northern Valley Crossing. A few still remain.

Moore said their long-term plan includes growing and renovating all parts of Sioux City. He said they don’t want to focus on improving just one area but the city overall.