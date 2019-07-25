Eat ice cream for a good cause

When you buy a Blizzard at all Sioux City and Sgt. Bluff Dairy Queens, one dollar would go to UnityPoint St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders ate ice cream Thursday for a good cause.

When you buy a Blizzard at all Sioux City and Sgt. Bluff Dairy Queens, one dollar would go to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network. Any small, medium and large blizzard helped the many Siouxland children who stay at St. Luke’s Miracle Network.

Anne Holmes with St. Luke’s Children Miracle Network said that single dollar goes a long way.

“Last year’s Miracle Treat Day and campaign with Dairy Queen, we raised $18,800, so that’s a lot of dollars coming together to make a really big impact. So when you buy a Blizzard today thinking ‘What good can my dollar really do,’ think about all those Blizzards being sold today. It’s money that we will always be able to utilize to get kids better and get them home.” Holmes said.

Some of the locations are open till 11 p.m. Thursday night so there is still plenty of time to grab the family and get a sweet treat.