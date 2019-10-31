Easy Fire destroys hundreds of acres in California

BRENTWOOD, Cali. (KCAU) – A new fire in Northern California sparked overnight Tuesday.

The “easy fire” has already destroyed hundreds of acres and is spreading fast.

The new fire raging out of control in northern California sparked up Tuesday night, erupting Wednesday morning near the Reagan Presidential Library.

People have been using buckets trying to desperately douse the flames.

Residents are scrambling to get themselves and their pets to safety.

“It’s very windy. And smokey. But you just do it. We grabbed the trailers and took off,” One resident said.

According to the National Weather Service, the flames are being fanned by the strongest wind event in more than a decade.

The dangerous conditions are intensifying concerns about other fires burning in the state.

Firefighters are still trying to contain the Getty Fire in Los Angelos, which started from winds carrying a tree branch into power lines and igniting those into flames.

In Northern California, the Kincade Fire has already destroyed 76,000 acres and 86 homes in Wine Country, and in Southern California, thousands of people are still under mandatory evacuation orders due to the concerns of more flareups with the strong winds expected to continue into Thursday evening.