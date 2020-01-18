Eastern Iowa school district under fire for having snow makeup day on MLK Jr. Day

TIFFEN, Iowa (KCRG) – There’s controversy in eastern Iowa after a school board’s decision to make the MLK Jr. holiday a snow makeup day.

Now a petition is putting pressure on the board to put the Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance back on the calendar.

“My daughter will not be here on Monday we will be going to activities downtown that advocate for equality and diversity and teach about Dr. King’s dream,” said Angela Minear, parent.

Angela Minear is one of many Clear Creek Amana Community School District parents taking that stance after the school board’s decision to have classes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I was not very happy,” said Minear.

“We had designated that day for going to downtown Iowa City and doing activities with my daughter to remember Dr. King,” said Minear, parent.

Facebook posts from the district’s page on Wednesday said the board approved the 2020-2021 calendar at their School Board of Education meeting that same night.

Those posts went on to say that a survey sent to families in November, asking for their input, got no comments regarding the snow makeup day.

“People who didn’t want this holiday used as such should have spoken up then, absolutely. I was unaware that was even an option a. to give that type of input or b. that a federal holiday would even be considered a snow makeup day,” said Sean Keller, parent.

Sean Keller is one of several parents saying they were not aware of that survey.

He says he found out about the decision via email from the district Wednesday and started a petition, which now has more than 800 signatures.

“Other people care about this,” said Keller.

The petition calling on the board to take action to change the makeup day to a different time and also send a message of inclusion.

“It sends a message that we don’t value MLK Day the way we value other federal holidays and maybe the community doesn’t and if so, we need to have that conversation,” said Keller, parent who started the petition.

He does say they plan to present the petition to the board.

The CCA Superintendent, Tim Kuehl, did not go on camera but sent a statement to KCRG-TV 9 that says:

“The CCA School District will continue to implement its approved calendar for the 2019-2020 school year, which includes designated makeup days for school missed due to inclement weather. As with any school day, student absences on a makeup day for the observation of a holiday will be excused.”