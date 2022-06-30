A Dubuque man has been arrested after Jo Daviess County deputies discovered over five and a half pounds (2,553 grams) of illegal drugs in his car.

On June 28 at approximately 8:34 p.m., Jo Daviess County deputies performed a traffic stop for a lane violation on U.S. Rt. 20 at Scout Camp Road. Deputies approached the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Cordero J. Davis of Dubuque, and observed indicators of criminal activity. During the investigation, Davis provided deputies with an incorrect name and date of birth, but he eventually identified himself correctly. Deputies learned that Davis had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through Cook County Circuit Court for a narcotics violation. As the investigation continued, deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located approximately 928 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1,567 grams of suspected cannabis, 50 grams of suspected heroin, eight grams of suspected cocaine, and a large amount of United States currency.

Davis was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Delivery of Cannabis, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, Obstruction Identification, Driving While License Suspended and Improper Lane Usage. He was held to bail on the Cook County warrant.

The incident remains under investigation.