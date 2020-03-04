Eastern Iowa man pleads guilty of illegal possession of a gun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – An eastern Iowa man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in Federal Court in Cedar Rapids Wednesday.

Guillermo Legarrea, 50, of Hiawatha, was convicted on one count of being an unlawful user of cocaine and possession of a firearm.

Officials said Legarrea was stopped by Hiawatha Police on suspicion of driving with a suspended license when he appeared visibly intoxicated, and the officer noticed the scent of alcohol on his breath. Police observed beer bottles inside his van, and after placing him under arrest, they found a baggie of cocaine in Legarrea’s sock. Upon searching his van, officers found a loaded handgun and over $9,000 in a backpack.

The case was investigated by the Hiawatha Police Department and Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dan Chatham.

Legarrea faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

