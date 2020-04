DUBUQUE, Iowa – An Eastern Iowa couple is using their time stuck at home to bring folks in their neighborhood together by singing.

Vernon and Betty Sohm from Dubuque have been singing God Bless America to their neighbors every night at 6:00 p.m. since the beginning of April.

Folks in the area say they love to come outside and sing along.

The nightly song also gives everyone a chance to keep an eye on each other an lets them know they’re still doing okay during the pandemic.