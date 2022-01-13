SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nodland Elementary’s youngest students had a chance to become aspiring architects.

As kindergarteners worked on re-imagining their school’s playground, the class learned how equipment can be used to push or pull and were tasked with laying out a blueprint before creating their own model.

Kindergarteners Carson and Lathem said they ran into a few roadblocks during their constructing phase.

“We started with our web, we did some glue and then figured out that didn’t work that good so we did tape and then it worked better so then we kept using it and using it until we got finished,” said the pair.

East High physics students were also on hand to study the models and analyze if they could work on a real playground.