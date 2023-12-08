SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City East boys basketball head coach Ras Vanderloo has been a longtime staple of the Black Raiders program, with the East High head coach earning national recognition.

Vanderloo was named the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Iowa Coach of the Year. Vanderloo took the reigns of the East program in 2011, continuing the tradition of high-level hoops from his brother, Jeff.

Coach Ras has helped guide the Black Raiders to three state tournaments, including a state runner-up finish in 2012 and a third-place finish in 2016.

Vanderloo currently sits at 229 wins and will have a chance to add to that total on Friday night as East hosts Sioux City West for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.