SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This was the sight just blocks away from Siouxland Recovery Inc. where crews battled a semi-trailer fire just after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

That fire completely engulfing the trailer, sending smoke and flames several hundred feet in the air.

Police shutting down parts of Cunningham Drive as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Things quiet now as investigators work to determine the cause. No injuries have been reported at this time.