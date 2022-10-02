FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said.

The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon Road Bridge at that time.

Photo courtesy of the Fort Dodge Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. The house was found to be completely vacant with only a few appliances inside. No injuries occurred during the incident.

Arson was determined to the the cause of the fire and the Fort Dodge Police Department will continue investigating the fire.