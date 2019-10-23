Earl May plants trees in celebration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One Sioux City business is celebrating its 100th anniversary in a very appropriate way.

Earl May has been open since 1919 and Tuesday they donated and planted three Bloodgood Sycamores and three Black Gum trees at Grandview Park.

The six trees are a part of earl may’s “100 years, 100 trees” initiative to mark Earl May’s anniversary while giving back to the community.

“And this was something that the family found really important to do to give back to the community plant trees that’ll be here for the next 50, 60 100 years in some of these communities that we have garden centers in,” said Deanna Anderson of Early May Seed and Nursery.

Earlier this year, Sioux City was named a tree city USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to urban forest management.