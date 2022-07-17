DULUTH, Minn. (KCAU) — Excitement went to a higher altitude in Minnesota on Saturday.

The Duluth Air and Aviation Expo returned with 15 acts soaring through the sky including a historic World War 2 plane.

Pilots said that it may be a flashy show for the crowds, but they said it inspires a sense of camaraderie.

“Our mission is to educate, and to inspire, and to honor. To help that next generation understand what the generations before us did for us and the freedoms that we have today,” said Mitch Bertrang of the Minnesota Commemorative Air Force.

“And all of us are here to be a beacon of excellence, and we’re here to rally people around us as a beacon of excellence in the name of service to something bigger than ourselves, and I think that’s a universal trait,” said Major Kyle Oliver of Thunderbird #5.

The airshow wrapped up at 6 p.m. but continued on Sunday with gates opening back up at 9 a.m.