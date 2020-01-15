Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison after shooting rounds at graduation party in 2019

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dubuque man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 11 years in prison after firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a group of people celebrating someone’s graduation.

Norris Wade Culver, Jr., 34, of Dubuque, received his prison term after pleading guilty on August 8, 2019, to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to a recent press release, Culver admitted that he had multiple felony convictions and domestic abuse convictions. He also admitted to possessing a handgun on May 17, 2019, in Dubuque.

Information at his sentencing disclosed that Culver left his house at night on May 17.

Culver fired multiple rounds from a .45 caliber handgun towards a duplex across the street from him.

There were several people at the duplex celebrating someone’s graduation, some of them were outside. Others that were at the party include at least three minors.

Culver did not hit anyone with his shots but did hit the siding of the duplex with three rounds.

The Dubuque Police Department responded and took Culver into custody.

Culver has a long criminal history that dates back to 2004 when he was convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 18-years-old.

He then received multiple other convictions, including convictions for aggravated assault, domestic abuse assault, OWI, and attempted burglary.

In 2017, Culver was convicted in federal court of transporting undocumented aliens into Texas. Culver was in a van that tried to smuggle four people through a border control point.

Culver was still on supervised release from the smuggling case at the time he fired the shots at the duplex in May.

Culver was sentenced to 110 months’ imprisonment for the new charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and must serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

He was also sentenced to a consecutive 24 months’ imprisonment as a consequence of violating his supervised release conditions from the federal case out of Texas.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Culver remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.