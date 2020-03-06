Dry weather hurts syrup production

AMES, Iowa (WHO) – Planting season for Siouxland farmers is now right around the corner, but for one Iowa crop, the harvest season is already wrapping up.

Ben Hoksch loves working outdoors. He lives simply with a variety of seasonal vocations, to help him pay the bills. His current effort is capturing the sweet sap of maple trees around the Ames area.

He works with homeowners to get some sap and in return, he provides them with a jar of maple syrup.

Hoksch has teamed with a local farmer, Joe Lynch, on his Onion Creek Farm, where he’s built a cooker to boil the water out of the sap, to make maple sugar.

His maple syrup business is called Front Yard Sugar.

Hoksch had a great harvest a year ago with around 1,500 gallons of sap. This year, he’s at around 300 gallons of sap, so his harvest is much smaller.

“We just kind of went from winter to spring and we didn’t really have that transition,” said Hoksch. “I’m concerned for the forecast we don’t get these nights that are low I’m just dead in the water, so I may be switching over to birch trees honestly.”

Hoksch says birch trees produce sap later in the year and would allow him to continue to make syrup during this rough year.

Hoesch will not have much syrup for sale this year, but you can follow his business, and other work, including his work with honey bees, on his blog site.