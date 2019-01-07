Drugs found in Ohio library labelled 'Not Dope'

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) - A library is one of the last places you’d expect to find drugs. But a box labeled “NOT DOPE” is exactly where you’d expect to find them. Despite false advertising, there was a loaded syringe and meth inside.

“It was a little clear zippered bag and the box was inside and it said ‘NOT DOPE’ on it, but you know, it was,” said Assistant Manager Debra Harmon of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton, Ohio.

A library employee reportedly found the drug box just laying on one of the tables in the back corner of the library.

“He just said I found this back there on the back table and he said I opened it and looked in it. And he pretty much said it’s a drug kit and I’ve already called Ironton police and they’re coming to pick it up,” said Harmon.

Fortunately, they discovered it before anyone else could.

“I know drugs are pretty bad around here and I know kids go a lot in the library and I just think they should have security to keep that from happening,” said Ironton resident Tony Gerald.

The library does have security cameras inside, but the area where it was left happened to be out of sight.

“With the amount of homeless people and everyone who comes into the library on a daily basis, it would be hard to track who left it here,” said Harmon

It's not a library drug problem though, it's a city drug problem. Less than an hour after Ironton police posted about the drug box, someone else reportedly found a syringe near their home. Not even three hours later, officers found a different blue bag outside the Community Garden with traces of what they believe is meth.

“If they can find it in the library, they can pretty much find it anywhere walking around,” said Gerald.