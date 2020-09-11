Drought conditions worsen in western Nebraska and South Dakota, concerns for fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP, KCAU) — Despite the snow and rain South Dakota experienced earlier this week, parts of the state are in a moderate to severe drought.

State fire meteorologist Darren Clabo says the precipitation will pause the drought situation, but not for very long.

He says temperatures were cold enough in higher elevations to kill vegetation, making the those areas more receptive to fire in the coming days and weeks.

Clabo says lower-elevation prairies saw more rain and still remain dry.

The southwestern corner of the state is in a severe drought, while areas to the west and in the northeast and southeast are in a moderate drought.

Areas of western Nebraska have also seen increases to areas experiencing moderate to severe drought, while eastern Nebraska locations adjacent to Iowa have seen increases to extreme drought conditions.

Light precipitation throughout Iowa lead to no drastic changes for the states drought conditions.