Drought conditions intensify for the Siouxland area

Sioux City, IA (KCAU) – With a new update of the US Drought monitor, drought conditions have only increased for the tri-state area.

With the newest updates, we can see that Iowa has had increases in the areas being affected by moderate and severe drought. Nebraska saw smaller increases in the areas affected by moderate and severe drought. and finally, South Dakota saw a lessening of some severe drought and an expansion of moderate drought conditions.

Several factors have been playing into the drought conditions for Siouxland, the biggest being the lack of rain over the past few months. So far for the month of August, date as of publishing 8/21, in Sioux City we are at 1.09″ of rain, while the average up to this date is 2.07″. But as each month adds a little more to the rain deficit, we’ve slowly seen it reach to the point we’re at now with almost 5″ lack of rain between the average rain total, 19.38″, and the current amount of rain, 14.48″.





Close up’s of the tri-state area, Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska

Another factor has been the above-average temperature that has been present for the last few months leading to drier soil conditions.

Most of Iowa is seeing abnormally dry conditions, close to 50% of the state, which slows plant growth. Over 20% of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions, so some damage may occur to crops and pastures with water shortages developing. Just below 20% of the state is seeing severe drought conditions, which has consequences. These include the possibility to see crop and pasture losses and water shortages becoming more common. Only 6% of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions, we begin to enter the realm of major crop loss and increased water shortages with restrictions being put in place over the use of it.

With the Derecho storm that passed through the area on August 10th, widespread damage to corn crops was reported. Adding in drought conditions is only going to increase the likelihood of farmers seeing issues with crops as we look ahead to a week with few rain chances and above-average temperatures.

