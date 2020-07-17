Drought conditions for Siouxland change

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) – With the continued heat and above-average weather in the Midwest, tied in with lower than normal rainfall, concerns over a drought are to be expected.

While so far in the month of July we have experienced an above-normal amount of rain here in Sioux City, this hasn’t offset the deficit that has been created this year.

Sioux City is still at over 3 inches of less than normal for this time of year.

The U.S. drought monitor has released an update that places most areas of western Iowa in abnormally dry conditions at the least, with areas of northeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa in a moderate drought and an area with a severe drought being put in place for the area between west of Des Moines.

Possible storms at the end of the weekend, and the start of the work week, have chances to alleviate the conditions but not eliminate them outright.

Compared to the drought monitor released two weeks ago, we can see areas affected by the lack of rain have only increased.