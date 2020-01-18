Driving instructor shares winter weather travel tips

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – When you’re a driving instructor in the Midwest, your lessons have to cover winter weather.

‘Cruising with Cops’ driving instructor, Todd Ferry says, “We do teach kids in this situation”

But it’s not just the kids that have a lesson to learn.

“The younger drivers are more cautious. The more experienced drivers tend to not take the weather conditions seriously,” says Ferry.

But ice like Friday’s can be extremely serious and even deadly. According to carinsurance.net more than 1300 people are killed in car crashes during winter storms every year.

Ferry says, “If you slam on your brakes the car will lose control.”

To prevent an accident, Ferry says if you’re driving fast, steering to avoid a collision is actually safer than using your brakes.

Ferry says, “Countersteer a little bit if you can. You can also push your car into neutral which takes the pull of the car a little bit, helps you steer.”

Keeping a safe distance from cars in front of you will help you steer clear of rear-ending someone.

“You just have to watch out for everybody else,” says Ferry.