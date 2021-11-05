Driver killed, two injured in head-on crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — The driver of a speeding car was killed and two passengers in the vehicle were injured in a head-on crash with a semi on the north side of Des Moines on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:00 pm near the intersection of MLK Parkway and Prospect Road. Police say a silver sedan was northbound on MLK when it crashed head-on into the southbound truck. The car was traveling well in excess of the speed limit, according to police. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were taken by ambulance. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police aren’t releasing the names of those involved at this time. The crash remains under investigation and MLK Parkway is expected to stay closed for some time on Friday afternoon.