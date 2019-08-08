Driver injured after driving into Hull residence

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was injured after they crashed into a house Wednesday in Hull, Iowa.

Authorities said the collision happened at a Hull residence near the intersection of 7th and Linden Streets Wednesday in the early morning hours.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Kaytana Heimark or Rock Rapids was driving a car west on 7th Street when she failed to stop for the stop sign, drove over a curb, crossed a lawn and hit the house.

Heimark was taken to Sioux Center Health and later flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The homeowner was inside the house at the time of the collision and was not injured.

The car sustained about $6,000 in damage. The residence had about $30,000.

The sheriff’s office said that alcohol is believed to be a factor, but they are continuing to investigate the crash.

The Hull Fire Department, Hull Ambulance and Rock Valley Police Department