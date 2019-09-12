Dream Big Grow Here contest open for submissions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The economic development organizations in northwest Iowa are teaming up for the fifth year in a row, offering the Dream Big Grow Here business grant contest in our region.

The Dream Big Grow Here contest is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to fulfill their dreams of self-employment or to expand their current business. The contest allows entrepreneurs the chance to submit their dreams to start or expand their business. After submitting, the entrepreneurs are encouraged to invite their family, friends, and customers to vote for them online.

The finalists will present their idea to an audience and judges in a pitch-off event for a chance to win thousands in cash prizes.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners in Cherokee, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties have until October 6 to submit their business or startup ideas to www.DreamBigGrowHere.com.

Voting on the submitted ideas will start on October 9 and end on October 18 at www.DreamBigGrowHere.com. The top three submissions will advance to a regional pitch-off competition, along with two additional entrants chosen by a selection committee.

Each finalist will have access to the University of Northern Iowa’s Business Concierge Services. They will also receive personalized coaching from the Small Business Development Center and NIU’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation.

The regional contest will be held on the evening of November 14. On that evening, the finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas with the chance to win big prizes.

The prizes are as followed:

First Place – $4,000

Second Place – $2,000

Third Place – $1,000

The prize money is given to help their businesses grow.

The Northwest Iowa regional contest is sponsored and organized by the economic development organizations in the following counties: Cherokee, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.

To enter or learn more information about the contest you can visit www.DreambigGrowHere.com.