DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Relays kicked off on Wednesday, and while fans and athletes are excited about the races, Drake University officials are preparing for possible inclement weather.

Drake University’s Public Safety officials said that the races would continue if the area received light rainfall.

“They’re Iowans. There used to this type of weather they know what to expect. The fans here for the Drake Relays are people that are dedicated to track and field. They know their sport. So they come down prepared to handle everything,” said Drake University’s Executive Director of Public Safety & University Relations, Scott Law.

However, Law said if lightning starts or the National Weather Service issues a warning, the public safety officer said race officials would evacuate spectators into an academic building if the area experiences severe weather.

“Just be prepared for any sort of weather,” Drake University Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities, Events, and Operations, James Ericson.

“It is Iowa. It can change at any moment. If it’s not raining, it’s not the Drake Relays.”

Drake officials advise spectators to bring a poncho because umbrellas are not allowed inside of the stadium.