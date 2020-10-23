Dozens charged in drug operation stretching across Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — More than three dozen people have been charged in St. Louis County in connection with a Chicago-based drug trafficking ring that operated throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Duluth police say this week’s coordinated drug bust led to 35 arrests in Minnesota — from Rochester in the southern part of the state to the Iron Range in the north.
An additional five men in state prisons were also charged, and more arrests are possible.
Police said they seized more than 1,200 grams of meth and 500 grams of heroin and fentanyl.
