SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Partners in Sioux City is launching a new rent assistance program to attract more businesses to the area.

New businesses would not have to pay rent for six months through this program as long as they sign a 3-year lease.

Business owners said that this rental assistance program could have a huge impact on the next wave of new businesses in Sioux City.

“No rent for the first six months would’ve been absolutely great for us,said Rooted Boutique owner Emily Vollmar.

Emily Vollmar owns Rooted Boutique in downtown Sioux City. She opened the store’s second location in July of 2021. She said new businesses face a lot of expenses in those first few months.

“Our inventory cost was quite large to stock a whole second store for us,” Vollmar said. “We had expenses in our fixturing, our furniture, and then a lot of startup payroll costs.”

Downtown Partners works with local landlords to fill vacant store spaces in Sioux City, such as the space right next door to Vollmar.

Matt Thompson owns the Art Sux Gallery building. He said the program could appeal to a variety of business owners

“Whether that’s a business that’s worked primarily online prior and they’re looking for their first brick and mortar location, or maybe a farmer’s market business that’s done really well that’s looking to expand,” Thompson said.

Ragen Cote is the executive director of Downtown Partners.

“We are targeting certain areas of downtown,” Cote said. “For example, some of our storefronts that are at street level are far more attractive to those walking by and enhance the foot traffic of downtown so we would really love to see those spaces filled first.”

Cote said that applications will be reviewed by a selection committee on a first come first serve basis.