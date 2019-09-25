Downtown parking fees to increase

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Parking fees increase for downtown and parking ramps in Sioux City.

Starting Tuesday, October 1, drivers using the parking in downtown locations and Sioux City’s city parking system can see an increase in parking fees.

According to the press release, the fee for parking overtime will increase from $9 to $10 and the unpaid fine will increase to $15 after 30 days and to $30 after 90 days. The current $30 parking violation fees will increase to $35. If they remained unpaid for 30 days it increases to $40 and if it’s unpaid for 90 days, it will increase to $50. The fees for parking in the individual no parking signs will increase from $10 to $12. The fee for parking in a bagged meter stall will increase from $6 a day to $8 a day.

The increased fees will go towards servicing parking ramp repairs.

On-street parking meter fees will remain the same.

To avoid a parking violation, the press release said drivers can park in any of the four downtown parking ramps that have one hour of free parking and is $0.75 after the first hour.

For more information, click here.