SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The expected heat of Friday is causing a weekly outdoor event to go inside.

Normally held on the lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum, the summer concert series Downtown LIVE! will be inside with air conditioning.

Friday’s night concert will be hosted with Marquee, a sponsor, at 1225 4th Street Friday night. Remedy Drive will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m.

The best part is that no lawn chairs will be needed for the event.