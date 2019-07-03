Douglas Street closure

The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of Douglas Street between 6th Street and 7th Street.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of Douglas Street between 6th Street and 7th Street.

The closure will begin on the morning of July 8, and is projected to be completed by July 15, weather pending.

The closure will allow a contractor to complete work within the roadway in connection with the Police Parking Lot Reconstruction Project.

A detour will be posted and will reroute traffic using Pearl Street and 7th Street.

Drivers are advised to slow down, drive with caution and obey all traffic control signs.