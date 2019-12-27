Double murder-suicide near Boston parking garage on Christmas Day

(ABC NEWS) – A Christmas Day tragedy as a mother and two children were found dead on a Boston sidewalk.

On Thursday night, police learned that this isn’t the first time someone has died at the same location.

Christmas Day turned tragic for one Boston-area family.

“[On Wednesday], the unspeakable happened, and now we are all struggling to make sense of the circumstances surrounding these deaths,” said Rachael Rollins, district attorney.

40-year-old Erin Pascal and her two children, four-year-old Allison and one-and-a-half-year-old Andrew, were found on the ground next to the Renaissance Parking structure on Northeastern University’s Boston campus.

Authorities found a vehicle on the top level of the garage with the doors open, inside two car seats.

“The evidence collected thus far suggests that these deaths were very likely a double murder-suicide,” said Rollins.

The university added extra security patrols to three parking structures on campus and has indefinitely blocked both pedestrian and vehicles from the top two floors of the Renaissance Parking garage.

“This horrible situation highlights the invisible struggles many members of our community confront and the devastation that can result,” said District Attorney Rollins.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, authored ‘Life After Suicide,’ in the wake of her family’s own tragedy.

“For every person who dies by suicide, the estimates are that 135 people are directly affected. That’s over six million people a year in the United States who lose a loved one to suicide,” said Dr. Ashton.

There were two previous suicides from the same parking structure this year.

In the wake of this tragedy, authorities reminding anyone considering suicide that help is available, including reaching out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.