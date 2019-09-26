Dordt University opens new theatre

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University has a new space for students and visitors this year.

The new Fourth Avenue Theatre is now open at the university. The theatre department was previously in the Ribbens Academic Complex. The new building has classrooms, dressing rooms, and more.

The new space allows students to learn better and gain experience in the theatrical arts.

Professors in the theatre department say the additional seating was also a much-needed update.

“It was difficult to seat 100 people in the previous theatre and now we can seat an upper 100 almost 200 seats in this theatre, which is a big improvement so we can do larger performances, accommodate more people, and accomplish a lot more,” said Laurel Koerner, associate professor of the acting arts, Theatre Arts Department.

Dordt Theatre’s 2019-2020 season begins on October 10 with the play, “Known But To God”, which has several performances through October 17.